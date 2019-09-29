Home

Services
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Josephs Church
20 Glenmere Ave.
Florida, NY
Catherine "Kay" Pluta


1928 - 2019
Catherine "Kay" Pluta Obituary
Catherine "Kay" Pluta
February 25, 1928 - September 27, 2019
Florida, NY
Catherine "Kay" Pluta of Florida, NY entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 27, 2019 after a long illness. She was 91 years old.
The daughter of the late John and Mary Wludyha Pluta and step daughter of the late Alice Sosler Pluta, she was born on February 25, 1928 in Elizabeth, NJ.
She is survived by several cousins as well as lifelong friend, Ann Briscese.
Starting in her late teenage years, Catherine worked at a local hardware store for a number of years until she became the owner-operator of a local soft serve ice cream stand in Florida, NY. After Catherine sold her business, she worked for Shop Rite in Florida, NY in the Accounts Payable Dept. from which she retired after numerous years of service.
Catherine was an avid life time bowler, who with her teammates, bowled in local leagues, as well as in various tournaments across the country. She was a member of the Warwick Valley Senior Citizens Club and enjoyed and looked forward to their monthly casino trips.
Visitation will be held from the hours of 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2nd at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 3rd at St. Josephs Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery following the Funeral Mass.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
