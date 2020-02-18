|
|
Catherine R. Smith
November 21, 1951 - February 16, 2020
Ellenville, NY
Catherine R. Smith of Ellenville, NY passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was 68 years old.
Cathy was born on November 21, 1951 in Kingston, NY; she was the daughter of the late Calvin and Lucretia (Hull) Ashley.
Cathy graduated from Ellenville High School "Class of 1966." She furthered her education at SUNY Ulster where she received her nursing degree. Cathy had worked as a Registered Nurse for Ellenville Regional Hospital up until the day she died.
Written by a dear friend: "Cathy Smith is the most selfless person our town has ever known. She would do anything for anyone in need. No matter who, no matter what, no matter where, no matter when. She spent years upon years as a devoted nurse who saw past the patient and into the eyes of every human being she ever cared for. Her daughter Heather, Heather's husband Freddie, Grandson Gavin, and granddaughter Adi filled her heart with more love than most of us come to know in a lifetime. She still somehow had room for more. Her family was her entire world, and yet the entire world was her family. Missing her is now a part of all of us. Though we all will still feel her around us, making sure we're all ok."
Also surviving is Cathy's sister, Bertha Decker.
In addition to her parents, Cathy was predeceased by her husband James Smith and her brother Henry Ashley.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 29th at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, NY with a celebration of her life beginning at 6:30 that evening.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Cathy's name to the Ellenville Regional Hospital.
To send a personal condolence to Cathy's family please visit www.loucksfh.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020