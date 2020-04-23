|
Catherine Rose Alma Kennedy
October 29, 1927 - April 20, 2020
Salisbury Mills, NY
Catherine Rose Alma Kennedy entered into rest on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY, where she had been diagnosed with pneumonia and Covid-19. Catherine was a lifelong resident of Salisbury Mills, save for the last two years of her life, which were spent at Braemar Living in the town of Wallkill. She was 92 at the time of her death.
The daughter of Joseph A. and Mary (Lahey) Kennedy, Catherine was born at St. Luke's Hospital, Newburgh, on October 29, 1927. Catherine was a lifelong a parishioner of St. Mary's Parish, Washingtonville.
Catherine received a degree in nursing from the College of Saint Rose in Albany and was a practicing RN for a number of years before opting for a career in teaching. She attended the State University of New York at New Paltz to earn a degree in elementary education and then went on to teach in the Liberty Street School and at Meadow Hill, both in the Newburgh School District. In addition to her careers in service to others, Catherine is remembered for her unique personality, distinctive sense of humor and, above all, for the many years she spent as a devoted caretaker and companion to her sister Margaret, who had been stricken by polio as a teenager and was left partly disabled by the disease.
Catherine is survived by her twin brother, Michael Joseph "Joe" Kennedy of Salisbury Mills; and brother, Martin P. Kennedy and his wife, Louise, of Babylon, NY; nieces and nephews: Sharon and Paul Satkowski, Barbara and Kevin Gref, JoAnn Curry, Michael Kennedy, Lori and David Faurot, John Michael and Kathy Kennedy, Mary and Ray Furey, William and Nina Kennedy; 19 great-nieces and nephews, two great great-nephews, one great great-niece and many beloved cousins. Catherine was predeceased by two sisters, Anne Marie and Margaret; a brother, William; and a nephew, John Kennedy.
The family is thankful for the compassionate and able care given to Catherine in her final hours by the nurses, doctors and staff of "4 South" and the Emergency Department at ORMC. The family is also grateful to the staff of Braemar Living for their attention to Catherine and her needs.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary's Cemetery in Washingtonville. A Mass in honor of Catherine and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In honor of Catherine, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville, NY 10992 or through saintmaryswashingtonville.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St, Washingtonville, NY 10992, 845-496-9106
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020