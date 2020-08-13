1/1
Catherine Scanna
1949 - 2020
Catherine Scanna
October 8, 1949 - August 10, 2020
Grahamsville, NY
Catherine Scanna of Grahamsville, NY, a long-time area resident, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home, with her family at her side. She was 70.
The daughter of the late William and Dorothy Martin Penny, she was born October 8, 1949 in Brooklyn, NY.
Catherine enjoyed clipping coupons and shopping; she had worked as a cashier at ShopRite in Liberty, NY and at Kaz's Liquor Store in Monticello, NY. She was a devoted supporter of Shriner's.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph A. Scanna, at home; four sons, Eric Scanna and his wife, Jennifer of Syracuse, NY, Jeffrey Scanna of Grahamsville, NY, David Scanna and his wife, Michelle of Grahamsville, NY and Kevin Scanna and his wife, Ashley of Liberty, NY; one daughter, Stephanie Scanna of Grahamsville, NY; 15 grandchildren; and her dear friends, Christine and Anthony Delio.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions in Catherine's name may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
West St At Buckley
Liberty, NY 12754
(845) 292-0001
