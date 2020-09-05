1/1
Catherine Stoob "Cathi" McIntyre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine "Cathi" Stoob McIntyre
April 9, 1947 - August 21, 2020
Hickory, NC
Catherine "Cathi" Stoob McIntyre, 73, of Hickory, NC passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.
She was born April 9, 1947, in Jersey City, NJ, to the late Fred and Catherine Kaiser Stoob. Cathi retired from Sipe's Orchard Home after many years of service. She served on Walden Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Orange County Ladies Auxiliary, Walden Little League, Walden Tire Playground and Walden Day Committees. Additionally, she worked for many aspects of the Village of Walden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Jean McIntyre; and was the widow of Edward J. Foran.
Those left to cherish her memory are; Husband of 25 years: Raymond "Butch" McIntyre at home; sons: Frederick J. Williams and wife, Pattie of Walden, NY, Robert W. Williams, Jr. and wife, Brandy of Walden, NY; sister: Mary Jane Cossa and husband, Edward of Walden, NY; grandchildren: Lindsay, Matthew, Kayleigh and Cameron; five great-grandchildren: Kaydence, Brayden, Maddison, Liam and Raelynn; nieces: Heather Jurgens and Kimberly Haywood.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 12th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Due to current health and occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required.
Memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550.
Local arrangements are by Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gridley-Horan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved