Catherine "Cathi" Stoob McIntyre
April 9, 1947 - August 21, 2020
Hickory, NC
Catherine "Cathi" Stoob McIntyre, 73, of Hickory, NC passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.
She was born April 9, 1947, in Jersey City, NJ, to the late Fred and Catherine Kaiser Stoob. Cathi retired from Sipe's Orchard Home after many years of service. She served on Walden Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Orange County Ladies Auxiliary, Walden Little League, Walden Tire Playground and Walden Day Committees. Additionally, she worked for many aspects of the Village of Walden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Jean McIntyre; and was the widow of Edward J. Foran.
Those left to cherish her memory are; Husband of 25 years: Raymond "Butch" McIntyre at home; sons: Frederick J. Williams and wife, Pattie of Walden, NY, Robert W. Williams, Jr. and wife, Brandy of Walden, NY; sister: Mary Jane Cossa and husband, Edward of Walden, NY; grandchildren: Lindsay, Matthew, Kayleigh and Cameron; five great-grandchildren: Kaydence, Brayden, Maddison, Liam and Raelynn; nieces: Heather Jurgens and Kimberly Haywood.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 12th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Due to current health and occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required.
Memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550.
Local arrangements are by Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com