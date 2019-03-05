|
Catherine (Cathy, Sis) T. Kelly
May 24, 1928 - March 2, 2019
Mom passed peacefully into her Lord's loving arms on March 2, 2019 at her loving son's home in New Paltz. She was 90 years old. She was born in the Bronx to Michael and Catherine Fox. She was the former co-owner of Kelly's Tavern in Greenwood Lake NY.
Mom was a devout Catholic who had a great devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, nana and great grandmother. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She would drop everything when needed, no task too large or small. She got her family through many tough times through prayer. She would tell everyone to storm the Heavens with prayer through any crisis. Also, if you ever misplaced anything, one prayer to St. Anthony and you would find it. She so loved the holidays, and the many family pets throughout the years.
Mom will be sorely missed but we all know she is in a better place. We will all carry on lovingly, and with great strength, as we had the best role model in the world.
Mom was predeceased by her husband, John Kelly. Survivors include her five children and spouses: Michael Kelly of Arizona, Patrick Kelly and his wife, Joy of Texas, Susan Taguer and her husband, John, Kathryn Kelly of Arizona, and John Kelly and his wife, Kelly O'Brien of New Paltz. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren and spouses: Christopher Kelly and wife, Anna, Michael Kelly, Elise Sallee and her husband, Jarrid, Jessica Alcalde and her husband, Oscar, Timothy Kelly, Patrick Kelly, Kelly Rachel and her husband, Ryan, Sean Taguer and his wife, Megan, Julian Kelly, and Sarah Kelly. She was blessed with her great-grandchildren: Dominique Kelly, Julianna Kelly, Kieran Rachel, Natalie Sallee, several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister-in-law and friend, Patricia Shore of Ohio.
Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Strong Basile Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, NY.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church Greenwood Lake, NY. Burial will be in St Stephen's Cemetery in Warwick NY.
In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Church.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019