Catherine T. Purcell
December 29, 1934 - August 24, 2020
Monroe, NY
Catherine T. Purcell, a retired employee of Lloyds Register in New York, NY and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on August 24, 2020 in Garnett Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY. She was 85.
The daughter of the late Felix and Madeline Capoziello DeFiore, she was born on December 29, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York. She was the widow of Edwin Purcell.
Catherine is survived by her nieces and nephews: Danielle and John Delaney of Middletown, NY, Laura and Mark Knappe of Chesterfield, VA, and Paul and Rhonda DeFiore of Scarsdale, NY; her brother, Matthew DeFiore of Orlando, FL. She is also survived by her many grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to her husband Edwin, Catherine was predeceased by her sister, Lucy Ferrara and her brother, Paul DeFiore.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday August 28th in Moravian Cemetery, 2205 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd St., Suite #8, NY, NY 10016.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com