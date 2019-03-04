Home

DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Catherine T. Robb

Catherine T. Robb Obituary
Catherine T. Robb
June 5, 1935 - March 2, 2019
College Point, NY
Catherine T. Robb of College Point, NY, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, Newburgh, NY. She was 83. Catherine was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 5, 1935. She was the daughter of Thomas and Anna Santoro Carbone.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald H. Robb of Sayville, NY; her sons: Dr. Thomas Robb & Adrienne Shields of Newburgh, Ronald Robb & Catherine Ohlandt of Newburgh; her brother, Vincent Carbone; sisters: Elizabeth Giglia, Anne Melican & Marie Ceraso; her three grandchildren: Dylan Robb, Sean Robb & Alyssa Robb and several nieces & nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister, Jacqueline DiGangi.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 5th from 1pm-3pm and 5pm-8pm at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday morning, March 6th at 10am at the funeral home.
Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, 5468 Route 9W North, Newburgh.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
