Catherine Umberto
March 4, 1935 - February 24, 2020
Milford, PA
Mrs. Catherine Umberto of Milford, PA and a longtime resident of the area, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Woodbury, CT. She was 84.
She was born March 4, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of the late John Qualiaroli and the late Rose Dappo Qualiaroli.
Catherine married Joseph Anthony Umberto on October 29, 1955 in New York City and they were married for 50 years prior to his death on December 8, 2005.
She worked as a Supervisor for the Orange County Government's Child Support Services in Goshen, NY.
Catherine was an active and supportive member of St. Patrick's R.C. Church in Milford, PA. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and brought Communion to those who could not attend Mass and was a member of the Legion of Mary. Catherine was also a volunteer for the Friends of the Milford Library.
Surviving are he son, Richard Umberto and his wife Eileen of Elliston, VA; daughterLori Ann Witte and her husband Andrew of Woodbury, CT; sisters Frances Jackson of Ocala, FL and Johanna "Joanne" Klein of Lindenhurst, NY; brother-in-law,Anthony Messana of Whiting, NJ; five grandchildren: Melissa Clement and her husband Cory, Alicia Umberto, Isabella Witte, Ava Witte and Joseph Witte; one great-grandson Joseph Clement; also several nieces and nephews.
Catherine is predeceased by her sister Beverly Messana; two brothers-in-law: Edward Jackson and Frank Klein; sister-in-law and husband: Paulette Grimaldi and her husband Anthony.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 27th Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. 100 East Main Street Port Jervis. A Mass of the Resurrection will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28th in St. Patrick's R.C. Church, 111 E. High St., Milford, PA 18337 with Father Joseph Manarchuck officiating. Burial will follow at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's R.C. Church, 111 E. High Street, Milford, PA 18337.
Funeral arrangements by Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit grayparkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020