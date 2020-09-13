Catherine V. Zrelack Porter Crosson McCarthy

January 26, 1942 - April 16, 2020

Formerly of Montgomery, NY

Catherine V. Zrelack Porter Crosson McCarthy, formerly of Montgomery, NY, passed away on April 16th 2020. She was born January 26th, 1942 in Tuxedo, NY, the daughter of Joseph and Susan Zrelack.

After high school she married Gary S. Porter Sr. and they built their dream home in Washingtonville, NY on Beaver Dam Lake. There they had three sons: Gary Jr. and his wife, Tammy of Otisville NY, Larry of New Windsor, NY and girlfriend, Kim of Highland Falls, NY, and Wayne and his wife, Shelley of New Windsor, NY. Katie has nine grandkids and ten great grandkids and many nieces and nephews.

She was from a family of 13, and Mom was the youngest. Mom loved getting her hair and make-up done, her coffee and chocolates and especially her lobster dinners and also going dancing. Mom also had the thrill of Fancy Fast Cars!!!

Mom (Katie) passed away from Covid-19 and she was later cremated and buried with Big Gary Sr.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on September 19th at The St. Mary's Cemetery in Washingtonville, NY. The Minister, Jeff Farley will officate. Please wear your masks if you're able to come, and please follow the Covid Rules.

Thank you to all of our family and friends that took the time to see Mom, and for all the cards, food and flowers. She so loved them all.



