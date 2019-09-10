|
|
Catherine Vitale-Pitt
April 30, 1938 - September 9, 2019
Middletown, NY
Catherine Vitale-Pitt, cherished mother, grandmother and great grandmother, died unexpectedly on September 9, 2019 at Sapphire Nursing Home in Newburgh, NY. She was 81.
The daughter of the late Vito Vitale and Catherine Aseste, she was born on April 30, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY. She was a receptionist at JC Penney in the Galleria Mall in Middletown, and a telephone operator for Frontier Communications in Middletown for almost 30 years before retiring from both jobs.
Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the main focus of her life. She loved nothing more than spending time with all of her children, their families, and all of her relatives, near and far. She was always in the kitchen, making the food of her heritage. She made pasta, meatballs, and sauce and would feed whoever was hungry. She was, and will forever be, her favorite song, the "wind beneath our wings". Her family was her biggest joy. She couldn't stop talking about her family and all they have accomplished. She couldn't wait for the next family reunion because she was her happiest when she could see all her family together.
A statement from her family reads "She will forever be in our hearts. She was our Italian Princess who loved family and friends. She left us with an amazing amount of memories that we will cherish forever." We would like to thank the staff at Sapphire Nursing Home in Newburgh for their care and all they did, and especially the director Steven Rossi, for his personal time and sacrifices.
Catherine is survived by her children: daughter, Renee Liseski and her husband, Joseph; son, Norman Pitt Jr. and his wife, Laurie; daughter, Donna Hyatt and her husband, Dale; son, Anthony Pitt and his wife, Sherry; and son, Mike Pitt and his wife, Stacey. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Joseph Jr., Nicholas, Michelle, Thomas, Benjamin, Aaron, Anthony Jr., Andrew, Alexis, Amanda, Darien, and Jaylin; and her treasured great-grandchildren: Anabella, Chase, Braden, and Laney, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and eleven siblings.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc,, 130 Highland Ave,, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Holy Name Catholic Church, 45 Highland Ave., Otisville, NY 10963. Burial will follow in the family plot in the Holy Name Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019