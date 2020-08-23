1/1
Cathie T. Raia
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cathie T. Raia
September 20, 1946 - August 22, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Cathie T. Raia of Montgomery, NY passed away on August 22, 2020 with her family by her side. She was 73 years old.
Cathie was born to the late Frank and Catherine Genovese in Englewood, NJ on September 20, 1946. She was married to Anthony "Tony" Raia. She attended Holy Rosary Academy. Cathie was a secretary for the Town of Montgomery for several years and served the Planning and Zoning Board as well. Cathie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Raia of Montgomery; son, Frank Raia (Cathy) of Wallkill; daughters, Tracy Raia (Charlie Knapp) of Maybrook, Maria Detoro (John) of Maybrook; sister, Marilyn Kaplan of Florida; grandchildren: Alex, Andrew and Gianna Raia; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25 at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26 at Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549. Cremation will be held privately.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586 gridleyhoran.com 845-778-3811.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gridley-Horan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved