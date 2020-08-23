Cathie T. Raia
September 20, 1946 - August 22, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Cathie T. Raia of Montgomery, NY passed away on August 22, 2020 with her family by her side. She was 73 years old.
Cathie was born to the late Frank and Catherine Genovese in Englewood, NJ on September 20, 1946. She was married to Anthony "Tony" Raia. She attended Holy Rosary Academy. Cathie was a secretary for the Town of Montgomery for several years and served the Planning and Zoning Board as well. Cathie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Raia of Montgomery; son, Frank Raia (Cathy) of Wallkill; daughters, Tracy Raia (Charlie Knapp) of Maybrook, Maria Detoro (John) of Maybrook; sister, Marilyn Kaplan of Florida; grandchildren: Alex, Andrew and Gianna Raia; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25 at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26 at Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549. Cremation will be held privately.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586 gridleyhoran.com
