Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas of Canterbury Church
340 Hudson Street
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
Cathleen "Cay" D. Charles
September 18, 1922 - February 28, 2019
Formerly Cornwall, NY
Cathleen "Cay" D. Charles, a former longtime Cornwall resident, entered into eternal rest on February 28, 2019 at The Valley View Center, Goshen, NY. She was 96 years old.
The daughter of the late Thomas Charles and Agnes (McGrath) Charles, Cay was born on September 18, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY.
Cay received a full scholarship from New Rochelle College. She received her Master's Degree in Speech and English from Columbia University and a Master's Degree in Philosophy from Queens College. Cay was a retired Teacher from the Sarah J. Hale Vocational School in Brooklyn, NY.
Cay was a Member of Mensa. Cathleen met the Grail in 1951 and she made her dedication into the Grail Nucleus on March 2, 1957.
Cay is survived by her loving sister: Moira C. Hegarty of Florida; her dear friend: Maureen McNamara of Cornwall, NY; and she was a loving aunt to 21 nieces and nephews. Cay was predeceased by her brothers: Thomas, Joseph and Kevin Charles; and her sisters: Sheila Floyd and Nancy P. Charles.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 3rd at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY. Inurnment of cremains will take place at Grail Cemetery, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
