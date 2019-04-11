|
|
Cathleen L. Cooper Leicht Smith
August 12, 1948 - April 9, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Cathleen was a lifetime resident of Port Jervis, working and living in the community her entire life. She was the daughter of the William and Catherine Hinkley Cooper.
Growing up in Westend on the Delaware River she had many wonderful times as a child and an adult in Port Jervis. From birth she had an instant best friend her twin, Rose Tilstra. They remained best friends from birth until her passing. Her personality left many a friend, acquaintance, family member or co-worker just feeling happier after they met her. She was very kind, intelligent, humorous, strong, caring, loving and always full of laughter and a go-to for her family and friends alike for her sage advice.
She loved to be in nature and go for drives around the area to look at all the wildlife. Her mind was very curious and she enjoyed intellectual pursuits of reading, solving puzzles and playing games. Her greatest love was being with her family for game night or anything family related, always bringing a dish or two of her delicious home cooking.
She was married to Kenneth Leicht and they had two sons, Andrew and Erik. She worked at Bavoso and Plotsky Law firm for almost three decades as a legal secretary and retired at the age of 63.
Her survivors include Andrew Leicht and his family, Ramon Leite and Nathan Leicht of North Caldwell, NJ; Erik Leicht and his family: Kayla, Kamrynne and Zachary Leicht of Port Jerivs; her twin sister, Rose Tilstra of Cape Coral, FL and her family, Amy Outwater and Brian Balmos and their respective families of Port Jervis; her brother, Kevin Cooper and his companion, Jackie of Port Jervis. She is also survived by several nieces, nephew and great nieces and nephew. She was predeceased by her brothers, William J. Cooper, Jr. and Gerald P. Cooper.
She was a member of the Port Jervis senior citizens and volunteered at the food pantry. She was truly an amazing mom, sister, aunt, wife, grandmother, daughter, friend and person. She was loved by many and will be missed but never forgotten.
There will be no visitation and no services provided.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 19, 2019