Cathy Jean MacDonald

July 12, 1952 - November 16, 2020

Highland Heights, KY

Formerly of Newburgh, NY

Cathy Jean MacDonald, 68, of Highland Heights, KY, formerly of Newburgh, NY, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was retired from VA as a Facilities Administrative Assistant.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Natalie (nee. Sczerbicki) MacDonald.

Cathy is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Dan) Lickert; sister, Patricia (Keith) Donnelly; and granddaughters, Madison and Allison Lickert; as well as her ex husband, Robin Shalkey.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 25th at St. Thomas Church, Ft. Thomas, KY. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas.

Memorials are suggested to the Holly Hill Children's Home, 9599 Summer Hill Rd., California, KY 41007.



