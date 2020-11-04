Cathy Jo Kowalewski
April 10, 1949 - November 1, 2020
Middletown, NY
Cathy Jo Kowalewski, a lifetime resident of Middletown, passed away at Garnet Health Center on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was 71.
Born on April 10, 1949 to the late Warren R. Keeler and Thelma E. Jacobs, she was the youngest of five girls. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1967.
Cathy Jo met her soulmate, Michael, in elementary school. He was in fourth grade, a year older than her, and knew he loved her right away. As fate would have it, they married at North Congregational Church in Middletown on June 11, 1971. Together they had three children.
Her first position in the work force was as a telephone operator in Middletown, and after became a daycare provider, taking care of babies and children right in her own house. She was known for having a friendly, caring disposition that made a lasting impression. She was a kind, loving woman who always kept a warm smile. Above all, her family meant more than anything and she would do absolutely anything for them.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael; daughters, Kristi Jo Procak (Brad), and Heidi Volpe (Chad); son, Chad Kowalewski (Ann-Marie Weiss); sisters: Liz Coleman, Dorothy Price, Madeline Kozireski, and Janet Mahoney (James); brother-in-law, Anthony "Jud" Kowalewski (Harue); gandchildren: Kayla Volpe, Taryn Volpe, and Morgan Volpe, Kyle Kowalewski, Jenna Volpe, Karah-Jo Procak, and Khloe Procak; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is predeceased by her parents and sister-in-law, Dona Perna.
Visitation will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday November 6, 2020 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown NY 10940. Due to current restrictions, guests are limited to 25 people at a time. The Livestream for the service will start at appx. 4 p.m. on the funeral home website in Cathy Jo's obituary section. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Cathy Jo's name to the Mental Health Association of Orange County, 73 James P Kelly Way, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
.