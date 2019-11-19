|
Cecelia Clark
January 15, 1953 - November 17, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Cecelia Clark, 66 of Washingtonville, passed away on November 17th, 2019 at Calvary Hospital. She was born on January 15th, 1953 to Joseph and Kay (Reilly) Clark.
She was married to John Manley on September 10, 1977.
She worked as a bank teller for North Fork Savings Bank for most of her life and loved her job. She loved playing volleyball and softball and was always up for a game night. She also was an avid pool player who frequented the VFW of Washingtonville. As long as she had a Bud Light and a pool stick she was happy! She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.
She was a loving mother to Adam and Luke Manley of Washingtonville and Jamie (Manley) Akleh of Pearl River. She also was a loving grandmother to Riley Akleh of Pearl River. She was a sister to Cathy Orofino and pre-deceased by brother, Frank Clark.
Wake services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville, NY.
