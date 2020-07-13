Cecelia Glowaczewski
May 30, 1945 - July 11, 2020
Goshen, NY
Cecelia Glowaczewski of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 75.
The daughter of the late Ignatius Sztendor & Nellie Grzywaczewski Sztendor, she was born on May 30, 1945 in Warwick, NY.
She was a member of St. Stanislaus Church and a member of St. Stanislaus Living Rosary Society. Mom loved being outdoors, her flowers and all animals, especially taking care of the neighborhood cats. She also enjoyed listening to her Polka Music.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Raymond Glowaczewski; son, Raymond Glowaczewski & wife, Michelle; son, Gary Glowaczewski & fiancé Monica; three sisters; Caroline Evans & husband Raymond; Joan Watch & husband, Donald; Theresa Niski & husband, John; brother-in-law, Stephen Urbanski; sister-in-law, Deborah Sztendor; along with numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.
She was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Urbanski and brother, Robert Sztendor.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15th from 4-8pm at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY.
A funeral mass will be held 10AM Thursday, July 16th at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island.
Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, c/o St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921 or to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.
To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com