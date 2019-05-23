|
|
Cecile B. Doyle
October 19, 1930 - May 22, 2019
Monroe, NY
Cecile B. Doyle, 88, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Daughter of the late Alfred R. and Loretta Bartine Vetter, she was born October 19, 1930 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Cecile worked as a teacher in the Jersey City Public School system. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, where she worked as a religious education instructor, and lector for Mass. Cecile cherished her summers on Barnes Lake since the 1930s, and spent many happy years enjoying her family, friends, nature, reading American history and all things chocolate.
Cecile is survived by her daughter, Allison Doyle and her spouse, Patricia Bannan of Towaco, NJ, and by her son, John Doyle and his spouse, Mitsue Komoriya of Manhattan, NY.
Cecile is pre-deceased by her loving husband, Quentin Doyle, as well as her brother, Dr. John Vetter, and her sister, Valerie Simpson.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY, with burial immediately following in Seamanville Cemetery, Monroe, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185. www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 23 to May 24, 2019