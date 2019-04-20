Home

Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Highlands Mills, NY
View Map
Cecilia R. Viloria
November 19, 1951 - April 16, 2019
Highland Mills, NY
Cecilia R. Viloria passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Wallkill, NY. She was 67 years old. Daughter of the Geronimo Viloria and Maria Ronquillo she was born November 11, 1951 in Magsingal, Ilocos Sur, Philippines.
Cecilia was a Registered Nurse at Nyack Hospital in Nyack, NY. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Highland Mills, NY.
Survivors include her daughter: Recel Jovellanos of Marlton, NJ; her sons: Reynaldo Bregaudit, Jr. of Highland Mills, NY, Ryan Bregaudit of Highland Mills, NY; her brothers: Floro Viloria of Quezon City, Philippines, Alberto Viloria of Pittsburgh, PA, Jovencio Viloria of Highland Mills, NY, Dennis Viloria of Eagle River, AK; her sisters: Federica Guerrero of Harriman, NY, Gaudelia Ulibas of Highland Mills, NY. She is predeceased by her brother, Iluminado Viloria and her sister, Corazon Manzano
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23rd at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday April 24th at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, Highlands Mills. Interment will follow in Cemetery of The Highlands, Highland Mills NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
