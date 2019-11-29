|
Cecilia Rose Mosca
May 11, 1938 - November 22, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Cecilia Rose Mosca, age 81, died at her home on the morning of Friday, November 22, 2019 surrounded by her three dear daughters, who were her constant companions, advocates, and caregivers during the final weeks of her life.
Born in Brooklyn May 11, 1938, she was the only child of Rafael (Ralph) Estrada and Francesca (Frances) Cannistraci. She always had fond memories of her maternal grandmother, Rosaria (Oliveri) Cannistraci, who helped raise her. Cecilia was a good mother and a kind, generous, and loving person always ready to help family and friends in any way she could.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Robert M. Mosca. Survivors include her daughters, Denise Mosca; Dawn (Paul) Heisig, Averill Park NY; Dina (Joseph) Hoffman, Greenwood Lake NY; and son, Joseph Mosca, Bronx NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren that she adored: Steven, Peter (Emily), Scott, Adam, David, Joseph (Jazmine), Philip, Anita, and Robert as well as ten great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Lastly, she is survived by Peter Izzo, her dear brother-in-law.
She worked for the Little Sisters of the Poor Nursing Home in the Bronx from 1965-1998 as a nursing assistant, where she took pride in caring for the residents, and as a therapy aide in the rehab department (her favorite position) where she assisted the physical and occupational therapists. She also worked as a chiropractor assistant for Dr. Rick Martino from 1987-1998, and after the passing of her husband, as a teacher's assistant at English Rose Day School from 2005 to 2016 where she forged some lasting friendships. Cecilia could also be seen working at the polls on election days.
She most enjoyed hosting holiday meals, sitting around the table playing cards or games, joking with her family or enjoying a "nice" cup of coffee. Most nights she could be found relaxing in front of the TV with her dachshund Beverly snuggled up next to her. She enjoyed going to theater performances of her grandson David, time at the senior center, bus trips as far away as Myrtle Beach, and doing word-search puzzles. She also enjoyed listening to music from the 1950s as well as country music. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Washingtonvillle.
The Family would like to extend many thanks to the family and friends who provided their loving support throughout Cecilia's illness. Special thanks to the staff of Hospice, especially her nurse Elizabeth as well as aides Angela and Vanessa.
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 1, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at David T Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, December 2, 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville, NY. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 2 Fr. Tierney Circle, Washingtonville.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019