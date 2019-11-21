Home

Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3200
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Name of Mary Church
89 Union St
Montgomery, NY
Celestine M. Smaha


1931 - 2019
Celestine M. Smaha Obituary
Celestine M. Smaha
August 4, 1931 - November 20, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Celestine M. Smaha of Montgomery, NY, a longtime resident of the area passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in Middletown. She was 88.
The daughter of the late Riccardo Repetti and Adele Pera Repetti, she was born August 4, 1931 in New York City.
Celestine attended Holy Name of Mary Church in Montgomery, NY.
She was the widow of Joseph Smaha.
Survivors include her two sons, Joseph J. Smaha and Pam of Paramus, NJ and David M. Smaha and Lisa of Rock Tavern; two daughters, Suzanne Hadden of Newburgh, NY and Vera Eichele and Rudy Jeltsch of Maybrook, NY; sister, Vera Smith of Queens; seven grandsons: Randy, Jason, Jeremiah, Timothy, Jonathan, Paul, Alan; one granddaughter, Kelly; two great-grandsons, Chase, Jonah; one great-granddaughter, Amelia; several nieces and nephews and God-children. Along with her husband and parents she was predeceased by her son, Kevin C. Smaha; brothers: Pino, Alexandro and Michael.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, November 23 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place following the visitation, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, at Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY. Fr. Matthew Reiman will officiate.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
