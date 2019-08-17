|
Chandra Klipper
February 16, 1973 - August 3, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Chandra Klipper, 46, passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. She was born on February 16, 1973 in Randolph, Vermont to Robert Klipper of Greenfield Park, NY and Lorry Summers Davis of Gainesville, FL.
Chandra spent her early years in Rochester, VT and later moved to Ellenville, NY. She grew up in the horse business, where she learned to ride at an early age, and developed a great love and appreciation of horses. For many years she worked in the family business where she ran a successful lesson program. She was an accomplished riding instructor, teaching children and adults, as well as working with children with special needs. She also showed in Hunter/Jumper competitions throughout Vermont, New York, New Jersey and Florida. She won many trophies, ribbons and awards on her beloved thoroughbred show horse, Blen Mahal."Chandra was looking forward to begin her new job working at the Mustang and Wild Horse Rescue of Georgia, continuing with her lifelong passion with horses."
The most significant event in Chandra's life was the birth of her beautiful son, Elan MacLane Klipper-Reyes, who was the light of her life. Being a mother came naturally to Chandra and the two of them shared a very close and special bond. She loved him deeply and the power of her love shows in the wonderful young man he is today.
Chandra will be missed and forever remembered by her loving family: her son, Elan of Accord NY; her father and stepmother, Robert and Linda Klipper and brother, Gage Klipper of Greenfield Park, NY; mother, Lorry Summers Davis of Gainesville, FL; her sister, Raina Lambert and two month old niece, Skylee Williamson of Fairfax, VT; her brothers, James Davis and Eric Davis and six year old nephew, Charter Davis of Gainesville, FL; and her uncle, Stuart Klipper of Minneapolis, MN. She will also be missed dearly by her extended family, especially her many brothers and sisters of the Quarry Hill Community in Rochester, VT.
Chandra was a kind and loving soul who had a positive impact on all those she encountered. She will remain in our hearts forever.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, August 19 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788; Rev Walter Haff will officiate.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, a contribution in Chandra's memory can be made to the Mustang and Wild Horse Rescue of Georgia: https://mwhr.org
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019