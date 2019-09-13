Home

Charlene E. Terwilliger


1950 - 2019
Charlene E. Terwilliger Obituary
9-28-1950 - 9-9-19
Buffalo , New York
Danville New York
Passed away at HighPoint on Michigan Nursing Facility in Buffalo New York.On September 9th 2019.
She was 68 years old.Born September 28th 1950 in Newburgh New York.Daughter of Willard Winfield and Sylvia Winfield (Wygant).
She is predeceased by her parents Willard and Sylvia,Husband Harry R.Terwilliger Sr.,sister'sRose Sheehan,BettyAnn Winfield and brother William Lowers Sr.Her survivors include brother's Stanley Lowers of Middletown Ny, Harry Terwilliger Jr.of plattikill Ny,Sister MarryAnn Terwilliger of Newburgh Ny HALF SISTER Cindy Windfield of Jeffersonville Ny. Her children Jean Terwilliger (Casholle) and husband Henry Casholle Jr.of Highland Ny, Dennis Terwilliger and wife Deborah Terwilliger of LibertyNy.There are 15 Grandchild and 4 GREAT GRANDCHILDREN and many nieces and nephews.
Family and Friends may call at the Collins Friends Meeting Church,Main St.Collins,Ny from 2:00-4:00pm on Sunday for her wake.Funeral (Interment) Monday September 16th at 11:00am at the Pinehill Cemetery Gowanda Ny. OFFICIATING Janice Ninan.
Arrangements by Schindler Funeral Home 44 Center St.Gowanda Ny.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
