Schindler Funeral Home
44 Center St
Gowanda, NY 14070
(716) 532-4200
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Collins Friends Meeting Church
Main St.
Collins, NY
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Pinehill Cemetery
Gowanda, NY
Charlene E. Terwilliger


1950 - 2019
Charlene E. Terwilliger Obituary
Charlene E. Terwilliger
September 28, 1950 - September 9, 2019
Buffalo , New York
Charlene E. Terwilliger of Danville NY passed away at HighPoint on Michigan Nursing Facility in Buffalo NY on September 9th, 2019. She was 68 years old. Charlene was born September 28th, 1950 in Newburgh NY, daughter of Willard Winfield and Sylvia Winfield (Wygant). She is predeceased by her parents, Willard and Sylvia; husband, Harry R. Terwilliger Sr.; sisters: Rose Sheehan, BettyAnn Winfield and brother, William Lowers Sr.
Survivors include brothers: Stanley Lowers of Middletown NY, Harry Terwilliger Jr. of Plattikill NY; sister, MarryAnn Terwilliger of Newburgh NY; half sister, Cindy Windfield of Jeffersonville NY; her children: Jean Terwilliger (Casholle) and husband, Henry Casholle Jr. of Highland NY, Dennis Terwilliger and wife, Deborah Terwilliger of Liberty, NY. There are 15 grandchild and four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Family and Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Collins Friends Meeting Church, Main St., Collins, NY for her wake. Funeral (Interment) takes place at 11 a.m., Monday, September 16th at the Pinehill Cemetery, Gowanda NY with Janice Ninan officiating.
Arrangements by Schindler Funeral Home, 44 Center St., Gowanda NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
