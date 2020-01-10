|
Charlene M. Conklin
October 12, 1952 - January 7, 2020
Walden, NY
Charlene M. Conklin, 67, a retired Property Manager for Knox Village in New Windsor and a longtime area resident entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. The daughter of the late Charles M. and Helen M. (Morse) Conklin, Charlene was born on October 12, 1952 in Washington, D.C.
Charlene was a graduate of Mt. St. Mary's Academy and Newburgh Free Academy, both in Newburgh. She also attended Annhurst College in Connecticut and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from the University of Tampa, Tampa, FL. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church, New Windsor, a member of the ASPCA and she contributed to many charities.
Charlene passed away after a long hard fought battle with Ovarian Cancer. She was a wonderful Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend. She had a special bond with her late Mom, Helen and her Brother Kevin and his family.
Charlene was a voracious reader, loved art work and was an avid speed skater in her youth. She was very generous, a loyal friend and above all, had a strong faith. She will be missed by Oliver and Sophie, her beloved pets whom she cherished.
Charlene is survived by her loving brother, Kevin M. Conklin and his wife, Lisa of Weymouth, MA; a niece, Bridget Conklin and her nephew, Luke Conklin. She was predeceased by her Mom, Helen M. Conklin, her Dad, Charles Conklin and her sister, Mary Conklin.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 13 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14 at St. Patrick's Church, 55 Grand St, Newburgh. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlene's memory may be made to the Support Connection for Ovarian and Breast Cancer, supportconnection.org, 40 triangle center, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020