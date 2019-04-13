|
Charles A. Gibbons Sr.
November 27, 1944 - April 5, 2019
Monroe, NY
Charles A. Gibbons Sr., age 74 of Monroe, NY and formerly of Maybrook, NY passed away at home on April 5, 2019. The son of John and Mary Spaeth Gibbons, he was born on November 27, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY. Charles was a retired mechanic and truck driver for the Chester Bus Co. Local 707, Chester, NY. He will be missed by many.
Survivors include his sons, Charles A. Gibbons Jr. of Walden, NY, Scott P. Gibbons and his wife, Jennifer of Pine Bush, NY; brother, Daniel Gibbons; grandchildren: Bryler Petty, Gregory S. Gibbons and Jordan A. Gibbons.
Cremation was held at Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 15th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2520 Route 208 Walden, NY 12586. Funeral services will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charles's name to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019