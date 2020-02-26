|
Charles Albert Duryea
November 22, 1935 - February 25, 2020
Cragsmoor, NY
Charles Albert Duryea, a retired Carpenter for NYS and longtime resident of the area, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Park Manor Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. He was 84.
The son of the late Harold Duryea and Anna Mae Stewart Duryea, he was born on November 22, 1935 in Hackensack, NJ. Charles was an avid John Wayne fan, enjoyed watching Jeopardy and LOVED playing billiards.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Ruth Schroeder Duryea at home; three children: Debra M. Davis and her husband, Gilbert of Kerhonkson, Charles A. Duryea Jr. and his wife, Maricia of North Carolina, and Lanay Ryan and her husband, Ronald Appedu of Arizona; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert and Edward Duryea. Charles is further survived by many nieces and nephews, and is predeceased by three brothers, and four sisters.
Friends and family may visit from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 1st at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY 12566. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association https://www.diabetes.org/donate. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020