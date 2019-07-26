|
Charles Cornell Girard, Jr.
July 22, 2019
Allentown, PA
Charles Cornell Girard, Jr. 34, passed away on July 22, 2019 in Allentown, PA.
He was born in Hagerstown, MD and was the son of Maryanna Deans and Charles Girard. Charles attended Uniondale High School and a member of Resurrected Life Community Church and worked there as a custodian.
Charles enjoyed listening to music and being around family. He will always be remembered for his uncanny ability to make people laugh and smile. Charles had a heart of gold and a smile that would melt your heart, he would help anyone in need.
Charles is survived by his three beautiful daughters: Aysha, Amaya and Angel; three brothers, Thaddeus, Mark and Tarell; three sisters: Angel, Charlize and Charise; grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
I Corinthians 13:4-6
Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth.
Mr. Girard will lie in repose 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Cathedral Trinity Church of Unity, 44 Chambers St., Newburgh, NY. Funeral service 11 a.m. at the church. Bishop John Borden will officiate.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave, New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 26 to July 27, 2019