|
|
Charles "Chaz" Corrado
Newburgh, NY
Charles "Chaz" Corrado, 92, a lifetime resident of Newburgh, entered into rest on February 14, 2019. The son of the late Dominic and Maria (Formichelli) Corrado, he was born May 19, 1926 in Newburgh.
Charles served his country in the U.S. Navy, and was an Analyst for IBM. Charles will be sadly missed and always loved dearly. He was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors. He will be remembered for his expert skills tossing horseshoes and playing cards with family and friends.
He is survived by his sister, Louise McKibben; nieces and nephews: Robert Corti, Carol Corti-Traver, William Corti; and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by siblings: Michael Corrado, Anita Corti, Antionette DeBenedictus, Benjamin Corrado and Fanny Corbo.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20 at Sacred Heart Church, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019