Charles David Conway "Chuck"
March 29, 1947 - July 25, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Charles "Chuck" David Conway, age 72, of Newburgh, NY passed away on July 25, 2019. The son of the late John T. and Ella A. Howe Conway, he was born in Newburgh, NY on March 29, 1947. Charles was an attorney for many years in Toms River, NJ. He will be dearly missed by his family.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Katherine Conway of Toms River, NJ; brothers: John Conway and his wife, Janie Favoino of Newburgh, NY, Timothy Conway and his wife, Alice of Goshen, NY and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charles was predeceased by his parents and brother, Jason Conway.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 9 at Our Lady of the Lake Chapel, 433 South Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY. Burial will be at the family plot in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY immediately following.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charles' name to the .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019