Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Conway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles David "Chuck" Conway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles David "Chuck" Conway Obituary
Charles David Conway "Chuck"
March 29, 1947 - July 25, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Charles "Chuck" David Conway, age 72, of Newburgh, NY passed away on July 25, 2019. The son of the late John T. and Ella A. Howe Conway, he was born in Newburgh, NY on March 29, 1947. Charles was an attorney for many years in Toms River, NJ. He will be dearly missed by his family.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Katherine Conway of Toms River, NJ; brothers: John Conway and his wife, Janie Favoino of Newburgh, NY, Timothy Conway and his wife, Alice of Goshen, NY and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charles was predeceased by his parents and brother, Jason Conway.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 9 at Our Lady of the Lake Chapel, 433 South Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY. Burial will be at the family plot in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY immediately following.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charles' name to the .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.