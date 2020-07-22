Charles Degnan
January 31, 1929 - July 21, 2020
Warwick, NY
Charles Degnan of Warwick, NY entered into eternal rest on July 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 91 years old.
Born in Kiltybegs Longford, Ireland to parents Catherine (nee Griffin) and Charles Degnan on January 31, 1929. Charlie left Ireland at the age of 17 and worked in England for a short time before immigrating to the U.S. He worked in a number of endeavors, including construction in NYC, and at the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. (A&P). He was proprietor of the Deer Dale Motel in Port Jervis, NY until 1983.
Later on in life, Charlie worked at C&D Power Systems, then helped with his son's business, Building Brite Power Wash & Painting.
Charlie was a member and volunteered his time for a number of organizations: The Orange County Right to Life, and Knights of Columbus, Warwick; the Ancient Order of Hibernians, James J. Quinlan, Div. 03, Warwick; he served as President and was the Orange County Marshall of the NYC St. Patrick's Day parade in 1993. He was instrumental in organizing the Commemoration of the Easter Uprising of 1916 in Ireland. Charlie faithfully served as an usher and volunteer at St. Stephen Church in Warwick for many years.
Charlie was a proud American citizen but always true to his Irish spirit and heritage. He will always be fondly remembered for the "twinkle" in his eye, a fast smile and quick wit, and an iron strong handshake. His love for singing and poetry was often rivaled by his love for a good joke or being the devilish jokester.
Most profoundly, Charlie will always be remembered for his deep love and loyalty that he had for his wife, Frances; his sons, and all of his family and friends. He had a special and deep devotion to his catholic faith and love for Mary, Our Blessed Mother and the Sacred Heart of Christ. His faith was unbreakable. Charlie loved all and was beloved by all. He will be surely missed.
We would especially like to thank all of his wonderful caretakers over the past few years: Maria, Karen, Linda, Mary, Stella, JoJo and Tracey and Hospice of Orange County. Your kindness and compassion is greatly appreciated. You all were a Godsend!! Thank you!!
Charles is survived by his sons, Andrew and his wife, Dolly, Peter, and James and his wife, Maureen; eight grandchildren: Nicholas and his wife, Tara, Jessica and her husband, Joseph, Rebecca and her husband, Charley, Shannon and husband, Jack, Nathaniel, Alexandria, Sean and Elizabeth; seven great-grandchildren: Haven, Justin, Juliana, Chase, Magdalena, Sebastian and Norah; two sisters, Lil Nadworny and her husband, Joe and Bridget Pellat and her husband, Al; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Catherine "Frances" Degnan (2018); and two sons, John (2017) and Raymond (1964); and his six other siblings: Mel Degnan, Maureen Beaumont, John Degnan, Irene Stack, Margaret Toher and Tom Degnan.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 24 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 25 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Stephen's Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com