Charles Donald Akin
June 18, 1936 - August 1, 2019
Clarksville, TN - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Charles Donald Akin, age 83, passed away at his residence on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Clarksville. He was born in Clarksville, TN to the late Charlie Roy Akin and Margaret Louise Suggs Akin on June 18, 1936.
Charles proudly served his country in the Air Force at the Stewart Air Force Base in Newburgh, NY and also worked as a non-commission officer. Charles was a member of several clubs including the American Legion, VFW, and The Loyal Order of Moose.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Donna Akin of Clarksville, TN, Charlette Akin of Newburgh, NY, Dian (Mike) Akin Fry of Oklahoma; daughter-in-law, Sandy Akin; grandchildren: Collin Hubbard, Devin Hubbard, Tyler Carlyon, Jayden Post, Robert McManis; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his loving wife of forty-two years, Lillian Bryan Akin who passed away in 2000; a son, Danny Lee Akin; an infant brother, Etheridge Lynnwood Akin; sister, Chloe Jean Akin Ross; brother-in-law, Robert Ross Sr.
Services for Charles will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Gateway Funeral Home, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Immediately following visitation hours, a graveside service will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, TN.
Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center; 335 Franklin St Clarksville, TN 37040; Phone 931-919-2600.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019