Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
Charles Edward Haynes

Charles Edward Haynes Obituary
Charles Edward Haynes
January 22, 1946 - April 15, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Charles Edward Haynes, 73 of Montgomery, entered into rest on Monday, April 15, 2019 at home.
Charles was born January 22, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Charles T. Haynes and Jean (White) Haynes.
He retired from Wolf Condenser, Brooklyn, NY working on Air Conditioning/Refrigeration.
Charles is survived by his wife, Patricia Haynes. They were married for 54 years. Together they have three children: Kathleen, Jamie and Charles. They also have seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Charles will be always loved. Never forgotten. And forever missed.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 18 at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY. A Memorial service will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19 at First Presbyterian of Hamptonburgh, Route 207, Campbell Hall, NY with Reverend Gary Fox officiating.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
