Charles Emmett Crespo, Jr.
June 10, 1991 - July 4, 2020
Parksville, NY
Charles Emmett Crespo, Jr. of Parksville, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at home. He was 29.
He was the son of Charles Emmett Crespo, Sr. and Renay Hannold Crespo, born on June 10, 1991 in Harris, NY.
Charles worked as a plumber for C&C Plumbing and Heating. In his free time he enjoyed motor cross racing. He was known to be very mechanically talented. He loved his family, but none more than his daughter, who was the light of his life. He was a loving and devoted father, son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend, he will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Charles Sr. and Renee; his daughter, Kaelyn Crespo and her mother, Samantha Bassett; his grandfather, Roger Hannold; his siblings, Roger and Rosalie Crespo; nieces, Liliana and Selene Crespo; nephew, Ray Charles "Little Man" Crespo; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will be celebrating Charlie's life on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the family's residence beginning at 1 p.m.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home; for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com