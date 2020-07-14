1/1
Charles Emmett Crespo Jr.
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Emmett Crespo, Jr.
June 10, 1991 - July 4, 2020
Parksville, NY
Charles Emmett Crespo, Jr. of Parksville, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at home. He was 29.
He was the son of Charles Emmett Crespo, Sr. and Renay Hannold Crespo, born on June 10, 1991 in Harris, NY.
Charles worked as a plumber for C&C Plumbing and Heating. In his free time he enjoyed motor cross racing. He was known to be very mechanically talented. He loved his family, but none more than his daughter, who was the light of his life. He was a loving and devoted father, son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend, he will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Charles Sr. and Renee; his daughter, Kaelyn Crespo and her mother, Samantha Bassett; his grandfather, Roger Hannold; his siblings, Roger and Rosalie Crespo; nieces, Liliana and Selene Crespo; nephew, Ray Charles "Little Man" Crespo; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will be celebrating Charlie's life on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the family's residence beginning at 1 p.m.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home; for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Homes Inc
3534 Rte 55
Kauneonga Lake, NY 12749
(845) 583-5445
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved