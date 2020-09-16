Charles G. Lyddon
November 29, 1942 - September 4, 2020
Milford, PA
Charles G. Lyddon, 77 of Milford, PA, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Residential Hospice in Wilkes Barre, PA.
Born in Bergenfield, NJ, Charlie spent much of his life in Bergen County but enjoyed his final years in Milford, a town that he loved. He was a lifelong salesman and started his career by owning the Gentleman's Quarter, a fine men's haberdashery in Bergenfield, NJ. He was a lifelong coin collector, loved his corvettes and the NY Giants. In his later years, he enjoyed sitting in his lounge chair in the backyard garden with his little dog Margo by his side. He was a great guy, had a fantastic laugh, and an astounding shoe and sweater collection.
The son of the late Morand and Marcella (Simpson) Lyddon, he was born November 29, 1942 in Hackensack, NJ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Lyddon, whom he loved dearly.
Survivors include daughter, Michelle Lyddon and her husband, Scott Steer of Brooklyn, NY and Milford, PA; daughter, Susan Lyddon of Milford, PA and his beloved dog, Margo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Residential Hospice Foundation, 5440 Corporate Dr., Suite 400, Troy, Michigan 48098 or visit https://www.residentialhospicefoundation.org/
and click on the ways to give link. Condolence cards can be sent to 209 West Catharine Street, Milford, PA 18337.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
).