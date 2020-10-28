Charles Gerard Saleski
March 21, 1929 - October 24, 2020
Maybrook, NY
Born in Meriden, CT, Charles was the youngest of five children, born to Catherine Moran Saleski and Charles Frank August Saleski. He attended St. Rose's Parochial School and Meriden High School.
In 1947 he pursued his interest in the Catholic faith by attending Graymoor Franciscan Friars in Garrison, NY and St. Phillip Neri in Boston, MA which he attended for several years.
He joined the U.S. Army as an MP, and served in the U.S. and in Trieste, Italy. Charles met the love of his life, Lillian Olson, prior to his departure to Italy. After eloping, they set sail for Italy. Upon his departure from the armed services in 1954, the first of his six children were born. Charles and Lillian moved back to Meriden and continued to grow the family, in the original Saleski homestead. During the year of 1970 Charles and Lillian moved the family to Newburgh, NY due to a career change. It was here that the youngest of the six children were born.
He was instrumental in the growth of Graphic Technology, Inc. in Newburgh, NY, ending his career there as VP of Sales. In 1995 Charles and Lillian retired to Brevard, NC and spent their retirement years in the mountains of Brevard, where they lived in Connestee Falls.
He became an active member of the Knights of Columbus at Sacred Heart Church in Brevard, achieving a 4th Degree within the Knights. He was the Grand Knight at the local council 8886. He was the "King of the Tootsie Roll Drive" which benefited the Mentally Handicapped. He also accepted an assignment as District Deputy for that area with the Knights.
In 2010 Charles and Lillian decided to move back to New York State to be closer to their family, and settled into Maybrook, NY. Charles was very family oriented and was happiest when the whole family could be together. A gifted Wordsmith, writer, and storyteller, he enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and the unique skill of reciting words backwards. He used his strong wit to connect with people. He was an animal lover, especially dogs ( Golden Retrievers) and birds (hummingbirds).
Charles is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lillian Saleski. In addition, his children, Charles G. Saleski Jr. and his wife, Annette, Paul Saleski, Karen Hintze, Donna Baum's husband, Bob, Paty Glasse and her husband, Mark, Jennifer Saleski and her wife, Teresa. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Autumn Saleski, Jared Saleski, Zachery Saleski, Shayna Hintze, Krystal Baum, Carly Glasse, Graham Glasse, and Emma Glasse. He joins his daughter, Donna Baum in heaven. He will be sadly missed by his entire family, especially Lilly. The family is grateful that we were able to enjoy his company to the extended age of 91.
Charles was a current member of St. Paul's church in Bullville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 30th at St. Pauls R.C. Church, 2800 Route 17K, Bullville, NY. Inurnment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5468 Route 9W North, Newburgh, NY. Social distancing will be enforced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory can be made to: Friars of the Atonement at Graymoor, www.atonementfriars.org/make-a-donation
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org/donate
.
