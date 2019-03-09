|
Charles "Chuck" H. Bollin, Sr.
November 11, 1947 - March 6, 2019
Grahamsvill, NY
Charles "Chuck" H. Bollin, Sr. of Grahamsville passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at home. He was 71.
He was the son of the late Oscar V. Bollin and Rebecca Ruth Hart, born on November 11, 1947 in Kingston, NY.
Chuck proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 until 1972. He worked as a laborer for the Town of Fallsburg until his retirement. In his free time he enjoyed fishing and watching sports and relaxing listening to music. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Moore Bollin; children: Charles Bollin, Jr. and his wife, Aubrey, Edwin Levy and his wife, Stephanie, Wes Morrow and his wife, Billie Jo and Rick Morrow and his wife, Julie; grandchildren: Ami and AayLa Bollin, David, Julie and Ellie Morrow, Kristina and Zach Bush, Amber and Frank W. IV (Marine), James, Laura Morrow, Justine King Morrow, Emily Tuttle Morrow, Sarah, Catherine and Edwin J. Jr. Levy; as well as great-grandchildren: Sophie Morrow and Izzy Morrow; two sisters: Sandra Bollin and Kate Barringer; one brother, Oscar "Jack" Bollin; as well as one special friend/cousin,William "Bill" Hart.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m.on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Grahamsville Rural Cemetery, Pastor Chris Boyd will officiate.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019