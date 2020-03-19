|
|
Charles H. Hansen
August 11, 1931 - March 18, 2020
Monroe, NY
Charles H. Hansen passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Valley View Center-Nursing Care in Goshen, NY. He was 88 years old. Son of the late Thomas H. and Mary Guthrie Hansen, he was born in Harriman, NY on August 11, 1931.
Charles and his wife Carol were the former owners of Phillips Liquor Store, Inc. in Monroe, NY, and Charles was a General Manager of Employee Relations at Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. in Spring Valley, NY. He was a member of many municipal and community organizations including the Village of Monroe Zoning Board of Appeals, and the Town of Monroe Board of Assessment Review. In addition to being a former trustee for the Village of Monroe, he was the former president and an honorary member of Harriman Engine Co. No. 1, as well as former president and life member of Monroe Community Ambulance, and a member of Monroe and Harriman United Methodist Churches. Charlie truly loved his immediate and extended family and he truly loved Harriman and every friend and neighbor who lived there.
Survivors include his loving wife: Carol Jean Smith Hansen; his children: Nancy J. Peifer and her husband, Jeffrey of Monroe, NY, Donna J. Hansen of Monroe, NY, and Charles R. Hansen and his wife, Dara of Monroe, NY; six grandchildren: Brandon C., Lauren L., and Kristen G. Peifer, and Joshua, Caleb and Rachel Manheim; and thirteen very special nieces and nephews and their families. Charles was predeceased by his granddaughter, Kristin J. Peifer; brothers: Thomas H. Hansen, Joseph Hansen and Robert L. Hansen; sister, Dorothy M. Smith; sisters-in-law: Dorothy H. Hansen, Cecile B. Hansen and Jeanne D. Hansen; and by his brother-in-law, Charles W. Smith of Middletown, NY.
A Graveside Service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Cemetery of The Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.
A special thanks goes to Glenmere Ground staff at Valley View Center-Nursing Care for the wonderful care given to Charlie in his last years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe Ambulance Inc., PO Box 841, Monroe, NY 10950.
