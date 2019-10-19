|
Charles H. "Charlie" Willliams
September 11, 1940 - October 17, 2019
Bloomingburg, NY
Charles H. "Charlie" Williams of Bloomingburg, NY passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Town of Wallkill, NY. The son of the late Charles Henry and Rose Sarrone Williams, he was born on September 11, 1940 in Warwick, NY. He was 79 years old. Charlie was a Marine veteran serving during the Viet Nam War. He was an employee of the Palisades Parkway. He loved hunting, motorcycles and was a Red Socks fan.
Survivors are his wife, Melody Hofsommer Williams at home; son, Charles Williams (Kelly) of Michigan; daughters: Andrea Conklin (Walter) of Walden, Ann Hurd of Walden, and Michelle Uhl of Modena; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Anthony Yumet.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Friday, October 25th and from 10 to 12 noon on Saturday, October 26th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY. Services will begin at 12 noon on Saturday, October 26th at the funeral home following the visitation. Cremation was in the Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to be used at their discretion.
Arrangements entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019