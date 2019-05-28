Times Herald-Record Obituaries
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
Charles Henry Jones
November 6, 1951 - May 27, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Mr. Charles Henry Jones of Port Jervis, NY, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 67. He was born November 6, 1951 in Mamaroneck, NY, the son of the late Frank and the late Sheila Jane McLean Jones.
Charlie worked as a lead set up man for Risdon AMS in Middletown, NY. He loved his Budweiser and his dog, Peso, little money Jones.
Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Dawn E. Jones; three sons: Christopher M. Jones, Allen R. Jones and his wife, Jennifer, and Lucas P. Jones and his companion, Talashia Reynolds; four grandchildren: Adrianna, Olivia, Xangel and Laiden; three siblings: Frank, Rich and Betsy Jones; his foster brother, Michael Romanelli; also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, John.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the VFW Post #161, 47-51 Owen St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at [email protected]
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to May 29, 2019
