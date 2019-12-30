Home

Charles Ivan "Bud" Thompson

Charles Ivan "Bud" Thompson Obituary
Charles "Bud" Ivan Thompson
December 16, 1919 - December 29, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Charles "Bud" Ivan Thompson, 100, entered into rest on Sunday, December 29, 2019. The son of the late Charles and Rowena (Tillson) Thompson, he was born in Newburgh on December 16, 1919.
Charles graduated from Newburgh Free Academy and proudly served in the US Army during WWII from 1942-1946. After he was honorably discharged, he began his lifelong career in retail lumber, working at Ruvo Lumber prior to working at Heights Lumber, later becoming co-owner and President until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies at Newburgh Country Club and Storm King Golf and was a diehard Mets fan, but mostly enjoyed being around his family and friends. His kindness and generosity will be dearly missed.
Charles is survived by his wife of 67 years Jane (Taylor) Thompson of New Windsor; children Charles K. (Lynn) Thompson of Newburgh, and Nanci Thompson of New Windsor; grandchildren Charles Thompson Jr. of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Todd Thompson of Newburgh, and Jessica Thompson of New York City; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers Earl M. (Judy) Thompson of New Mexico and Raymond Thompson of Georgia.
In keeping with the family's wishes all services will be private. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
