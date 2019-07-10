|
Charles J. Doty
January 30, 1943 - July 9, 2019
Oxford, NY - Formerly of Bullville, NY
Charles J. Doty, 76 of Oxford, NY, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2019 at Chenango Memorial Hospital, Norwich, NY. He was born on January 30, 1943 in Middletown, NY a son of the late Emmet and Lucille (Knibbs) Doty, Sr. In 1971 he married Diane Moore, who survives.
Besides his wife Diane, he is survived by his brothers and sisters in law, Emmet and Rose Doty, Jr., Jerry and Jeanne Doty; his sister and brother in law, Gayle and Clark Cortright and several nieces and nephews.
Charlie grew up on the family farm in Bullville, NY and graduated from Pine Bush High School. He served in the National Guard for six years. He and Diane operated a farm on County Road 18 in Oxford for many years. He also drove truck for Schneider Freight for several years. Most recently he drove school bus for Oxford Academy and Central School.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 from the Behe Funeral Home, 21 Main St., Oxford, NY with Rev. Larry Cronk pastor of the United Church of Oxford officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Oxford. Friends may call at the Behe Funeral Home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 10 to July 11, 2019