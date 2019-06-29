|
|
Charles Jacob Cawein
June 25, 2019
Anna Maria Island, FL - Formerly of Middletown, NY
Anna Maria Island, FL – Charles Jacob Cawein, 87, died Tuesday June 25, 2019 at the Tidewell Hospice Center in Bradenton, FL following a brief illness.
He leaves his beloved wife of 24 years, Ruth Crist (Wesley) Cawein; his son, Christopher Cawein (Barbara) of Tucson, AZ; daughter, Jennifer Cawein Young (Richard) of Lexington, NY; daughter, Andrea Cawein Reca (Carlo) of Mamaroneck, NY; daughter, Dr. Gretchen Cawein of Saugerties, NY; stepchildren, Jonnie Wesley-Krueger (Jim) of Pine Bush, NY and D. Scott Wesley (Kristina Lavender) of Sarasota, FL; grandsons, Peter, Alexander and Scott Reca; step grandsons, Andrew Wesley, Gabriel and Zachary Wesley-Krueger; brothers, Raymond Cawein of Gastonia, NC and Walter Cawein of Sun City Center, FL; and many close friends.
Born and raised in Otisville, NY, the son of Charles Cawein and Madeline Strack Cawein, and formerly a resident of Middletown, NY, he had been a resident of Anna Maria, FL since 1995.
Charlie was the first student to apply and be accepted at Orange County Community College (OCCC – now SUNY-Orange) in 1950. There he was voted the first "Athlete of the Year" in 1951 as Captain of the basketball and soccer teams. After graduating from OCCC in 1952 with an A.S. Degree in Accounting and earning a B.S. Degree in Accounting from the University of Buffalo in 1958, he went on to earn a Certificate in Healthcare Administration (sponsored by the Kellogg Foundation) from Ohio State University and a M.S. Degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of South Carolina. Charlie was later inducted into the first "Colt Athletic Hall of Fame" SUNY Orange in 2012. He was also a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Army, having served as Intelligence Specialist with the Army Security Agency (ASA) during the years 1953-1956.
For 25 years, Charlie was Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Horton Memorial Hospital (now Orange Regional Medical Center) in Middletown, NY. Ten of those years he was also Chairman of the Northern Metropolitan Hospital Association Finance Committee and a member of the NYS Hospital Association Finance Committee (Mid-Hudson hospitals). Charlie also taught Healthcare Administration at various universities. His teaching positions included Adjunct Professor (Master's Program in Healthcare Administration at the New School University in NYC, Masters Program at St. Joseph's College in Maine, and in Belize in the MD/MHA Degree Program) and Instructor in Healthcare Finance (SUNY New Paltz). He retired from teaching after four years as Campus Director at New School University's Middletown Campus. In addition to his teaching, Charlie served as Treasurer of Grace Episcopal Church in Middletown NY for ten years, and was Chairman of the Church Endowment Committee.
An avid lover of music throughout his life, Charlie was a talented guitar player who enjoyed playing acoustic and electric guitar and the banjo. He spent many retirement hours building beautifully-detailed model antique ships. One of his favorite activities was ballroom dancing with his wife, Ruth, and happily he was able to dance with her until a month before his passing.
You may offer condolences or share memories at www.GriffithCline.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to "The Charles J. And Ruth C. Cawein First Student Scholarship Fund for Healthcare", SUNY Orange, 115 South St., Middletown, NY 10940. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a date yet to be determined.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 29 to June 30, 2019