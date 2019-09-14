|
Charles Joseph Nessi
April 10, 1949 - September 11, 2019
Bethel, NY
Charles Joseph Nessi of Bethel formerly of Nassau County passed away at home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was 70.
He was the son of the late Emily Ciciano and Rocco Nessi, born on April 10, 1949 in Nassau County.
Charlie took care of his mother for many years in the Deantonio Adult Home in Jeffersonville, NY until she passed. Charlie adored his mother. His nickname from his mother was "Chuckie". Charlie always took time to care for others this was important to him. He was a loving caring gentleman. Charlie was an active member to society, volunteering at local places, loved watching football and baseball. His favorite teams were the Giants and Mets. He comfortable passed away with the presence of hospice and surrounded by his loved ones at his home after battling a terminal illness. No matter what Charlie was going through he always stated "I'm alright" and he kept that smile that no one will ever forget.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Colonial Ramsay Funeral Home, 55 St John Street, Monticello, NY 12701 from 11:00am-12:00pm. A funeral service will begin at the funeral home at 12:00pm, Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngsville, NY.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Ramsay Funeral Home for further information please call 845-794-2700 / 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialramsayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019