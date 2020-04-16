|
|
Charles L. Wilbur
June 22, 1950 - April 11, 2020
Otisville, NY
Charles Wilbur, 69, of Otisville, NY, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from complications with the coronavirus. He was the son of Robert and Bernice Wilbur. Charles was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Kristy Wilbur. His loving wife, Sara, survives him at home in Otisville. He also leaves two step-children, Su Hyun Kim and Shin Woong Kim and five grandchildren, all in Korea. Also, he leaves his beloved sister, Carolyn Moore and her husband, Michael, of the Villages, Florida as well as several nieces and nephews, cousins and a lot of dear friends.
He served his Country in the Vietnam War in 1968 – 1969. He joined Ketcham Fencing, a family business, in 1978 and retired in 2018 as Treasurer/Secretary. He loved working with his family and co-workers. It was the rock that kept Charles going in good times and bad.
He was a classic car enthusiast and master mechanic. He belonged to the Tri State Car Club. He loved working on his classic cars with his friends.
His expertise will be missed by Ketcham Fencing and the people he helped through the years. His co-workers called him "Sweetie" because he loved all things sweet. He was dear to everyone's heart. We have lost an amazing man! He will be sorely missed.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorial Contributions be made to the Orange Regional Medical Center in Charles' name.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020