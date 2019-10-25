|
|
Charles Lewis
October 21, 2019
Middletown, NY
Charles Lewis, age 51 of Middletown, NY, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was a graduate of Middletown High School in 1987 and received his Associate Degree in Culinary Arts at The Culinary Institute of America in 2010.
Charles had a tremendous love for Culinary Arts; he was an owner of a local restaurant serving international cuisine and worked as a chef for Ellenville Hospital in Ellenville, NY.
He truly lived life to the fullest, loved spending time with his family and friends. Charles had an exceptional ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lewis; son, Charles Lewis; stepdaughter, Charlotte Butler; parents, Charles and Deborah Lewis; sisters, Sasha Brown, DeJohnette Lewis-Patel, Samantha Lewis; brothers, Jim Lewis, Kevin James, Samuel Johnson, Damian McBeth; nephew, Ellis A. Brooks and a host of extended family members and friends.
Mr. Lewis will repose 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 125 North Street, Middletown, NY. Home Going Celebration at 12 noon at the church. Interment at Wallkill Cemetery, 160 Midway Rd, Middletown NY 10940.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019