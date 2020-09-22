1/1
Charles Lewis Daniel
1943 - 2020
Charles Lewis Daniel
September 23, 1943 - September 18, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Charles (Charlie, also known as Butch) Lewis Daniel was born on September 23, 1943, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to the late Jephthah and Marjorie Daniel. He departed this life surrounded by his family in the comfort of his own home on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Charles followed his father's footsteps and graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1964. Upon graduating, he wasted no time entering the United States Air Force, where he served eight years.
It was during his tour in the Philippines that he met and married Arlina Gabison, the mother of his two beloved sons, Darin and Demosthenes. While serving at this assignment, he also adopted three daughters. More recently, he was overwhelmed with joy when connected with daughter, Robin Soares, of Waterbury Connecticut.
During his youth, Charlie always had a fondness for singing and music. As a fitness enthusiast, he was passionate about weight training, swimming, and mountain biking. One of his fondest memories was being a karate instructor at Harriman College. He created lasting friendships while there. He served as a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Newburgh, NY. Later in life, he converted to Nichiren Buddhism. He studied and prayed faithfully.
Charles is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 20 years, Janet Summerville-Daniel; three sisters, former Newburgh NY Mayor Audrey L. Carey-Wright, Atlanta, GA; Olymphia (Minute) Green, Bristow, VA; Beverly Robinson, Snellville, GA; daughter, Robin Soares, Waterbury, CT; sons, Darin, Middletown NY, Demosthenes (Jane) Elkridge MD; adopted daughters, Debbie Fishe (Aldric) Newton, NC, Decerie Herrera (Jesse) Cary, NC, Sandra Nakano (Masayuki) Tokyo, Japan; foster brother and sister, Danny Mac Lewis Germantown, NY, Dawn Lewis NC; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His brother Raymond Daniel (Farideh) and first wife Arlina Gabison Daniel, preceded him in death.
Charles was supportive, loving, kind, and a confidant to all his nieces and nephews. Life alone has no special meaning, but L-O-V-E gives us joy and happiness. It is this joy, happiness, and love that we shared with our loved one that gives our lives special meaning and memories. We shall carry and always remember that legacy. Gone, but not forgotten.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 25 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Services will be held at 9 a.m. sharp at Brooks Funeral Home on Saturday, September 26, with burial following in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Hudson Valley SPCA (a no-kill animal shelter) at P. O. Box 356 Vails Gate, NY 12584 or your local no kill shelter. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
