Charles Martinez
June 24, 1934 - June 26, 2020
Monroe, NY
Charles Martinez, 86 of Monroe, NY, died on Friday, June 26, 2020 at home.
Charles was born June 24, 1934 in Manhattan, NY, the son of Cesar and Anna Luisa (Echevarrias) Martinez. He was the widower of Awilda Martinez. They were married 50 years. She predeceased him in 2018. Charles was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1957 on the USS Jenkins. He retired from the NYPD, Bronx, NY as a 2nd Grade Detective.
He is survived by his sons: Anthony Martinez and wife, Tracy of Goshen, NY, James Martinez and wife, Tracie of Stow, OH and Paul Martinez Sr. and wife, Jackie of Monroe, NY; five grandchildren: Olivia, Addison, Bennett, Paul Jr., and Charles Martinez; and his dog pals, Star and Lacey.
A Graveside Service and Burial with Military and Police Honors will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd., Goshen, NY.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY; to leave a condolence online visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.