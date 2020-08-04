Charles Myers

June 25, 1928 - August 2, 2020

Circleville, NY

Charles Frederick Myers, 92, passed from this life Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Ridgeland, MS.

He was born June 25, 1928 in Middletown, New York, a son of the late Sidney Myers and Marion Phillips Myers. He served in the United States Navy during WWII. He married the late Catherine Renton in 1948. They made their home and raised their children in Circleville, New York. While raising his boys, he was very active in the Boy Scouts of America acting as Scout Master of Troop 61, Middletown, New York. Following retirement from Orange and Rockland Utilities/Con Edison, they moved to Florida and then to Mississippi in 2004. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Pearl.

Survivors include daughter, Susan Ganz (Bob); sons, David Myers (Mary) and Richard Myers (Diane); grandchildren, Nathaniel Ganz (Spencer), Daniel Myers, Joshua Myers, Kimberly Myers, Zachary Myers and Cecil Hinds; great granddaughter, Layla Catherine Ganz; brother, William Myers (Bobbi) and sister-in-law, Marjorie Renton.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, 399 Barrow St., P.O. Box 5526, Pearl, MS 39208. The family will have a private memorial service.



